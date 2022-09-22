StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

TRX stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

