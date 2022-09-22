StockNews.com Downgrades Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Sell

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.80 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Insider Transactions at Equity Commonwealth

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

