StockNews.com Downgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Hold

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

