StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

