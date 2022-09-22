StockNews.com Lowers CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Hold

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance
Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.79. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
