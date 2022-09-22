StockNews.com Lowers CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Hold

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.79. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 116,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 22,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

