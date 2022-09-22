Stone Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,597.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

