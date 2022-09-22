Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Strattec Security from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ STRT opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $69,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

