Super Micro Computer Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,931 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 454% compared to the average daily volume of 709 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,694,000 after buying an additional 127,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

