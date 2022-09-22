Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.38.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

