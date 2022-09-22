Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.38.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.