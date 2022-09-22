SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.53

Shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $4.93. SurgePays shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 80,535 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on SurgePays to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

SurgePays Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 million and a P/E ratio of -3.11.

Insider Activity at SurgePays

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SurgePays

In other SurgePays news, CEO Kevin Brian Cox acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,449,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,455,040.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SURG. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SurgePays in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the first quarter worth $56,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the first quarter worth $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SurgePays by 56.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

Further Reading

