Susan E. Ball Sells 44,357 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,285,909.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

About Cross Country Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $1,371,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 134.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 46,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 53.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 102,583 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 21.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.9% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.