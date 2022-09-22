SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $540.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 394,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $359.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $354.74 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $409.94 and its 200 day moving average is $457.59. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

