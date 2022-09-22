SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) & United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Critical Review

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Internet and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Internet 0 1 1 0 2.50 SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Internet currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.28%. Given United Internet’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe United Internet is more favorable than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Internet N/A N/A N/A SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 25.75% 29.63% 18.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Internet and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares United Internet and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Internet $6.13 billion 0.70 $331.89 million $2.06 11.12 SWEDISH ORPHAN/S $763.19 million 8.71 $134.73 million $0.50 48.76

United Internet has higher revenue and earnings than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S. United Internet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

United Internet has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S beats United Internet on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. The company also provides ad-financed and fee-based application products for consumer and business customers, including domains, websites, web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, and e-shops; personal information management applications, such as email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and group works, online storage, and office software. It offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, and 1&1 versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, STRATO, IONOS, Fasthosts, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, the company offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management under the Sedo brand; and online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name. It has operations in Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B. It also provides Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1; and Kineret for the treatment of auto inflammatory condition, as well as Xiapex to treat Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. In addition, the company manufactures drug substance for ReFacto AF; and develops BIVV001 and BIVV002 for the treatment of hemophilia. It operates in Sweden, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, North America, other European countries, and internationally. The company has an agreement with Bioverativ for the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix, as well as XTEN-programs. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

