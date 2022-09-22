Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 36,512 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,512 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 30.2% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.1% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.72 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

