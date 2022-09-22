T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $136.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.20. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04. The company has a market capitalization of $171.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.38.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

