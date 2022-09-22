Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 618.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after acquiring an additional 662,693 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,642,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,916,000 after acquiring an additional 58,790 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $400.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

