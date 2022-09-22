Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 130.6% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 28,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 102.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $368.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $386.32 and its 200-day moving average is $407.83. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $344.66 and a one year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.61 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile



Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

