Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE HIG opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

