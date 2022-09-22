Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 755 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $4,126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.