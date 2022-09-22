Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Trading Down 2.1%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Technip Energies from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.30 ($15.61) in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Technip Energies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.
About Technip Energies
Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.
