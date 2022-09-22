Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading Down 5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $43.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Teck Resources traded as low as $30.42 and last traded at $30.69. Approximately 243,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,706,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.72%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

