Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after acquiring an additional 544,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $954,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,181 shares in the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,868,000 after acquiring an additional 85,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. The business had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.88.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $400,496 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

