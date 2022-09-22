Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.60.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Teleflex by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $276,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $214.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.25 and its 200 day moving average is $279.20. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $213.76 and a 52 week high of $391.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

