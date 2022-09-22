Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.87

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.87 and traded as high as $18.85. Tenneco shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 1,906,287 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Tenneco Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenneco
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
