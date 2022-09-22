Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.87

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.87 and traded as high as $18.85. Tenneco shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 1,906,287 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 34.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 363.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

