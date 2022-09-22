The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 626 Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 21.9% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.0% in the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 14.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $143.29 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.29. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

