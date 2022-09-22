The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.71

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.71 and traded as high as $37.41. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 6,264 shares trading hands.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 15,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

