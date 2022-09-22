The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.71

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.71 and traded as high as $37.41. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 6,264 shares trading hands.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Trading of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
