The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €2.70 Price Target

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) received a €2.70 ($2.76) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Aroundtown Trading Up 0.8 %

AT1 stock opened at €2.52 ($2.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €3.99. Aroundtown has a one year low of €2.52 ($2.57) and a one year high of €6.35 ($6.48). The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

