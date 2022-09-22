The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €78.70 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €78.70 ($80.31) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LEG. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($94.90) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday.

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 0.1 %

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €63.76 ($65.06) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a one year high of €98.50 ($100.51). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €79.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €90.46.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

