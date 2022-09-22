The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4,401.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 35,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

