The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.8 %

LSXMK opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after acquiring an additional 140,296 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,111,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,414,000 after acquiring an additional 431,391 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,776,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,687,000 after acquiring an additional 88,875 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

