The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of PNC opened at $158.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.78.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

