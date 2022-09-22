The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $213.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $213.66 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

