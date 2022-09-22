The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.81. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.