The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $120,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in TJX Companies by 40.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in TJX Companies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.
Shares of TJX opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
