Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 18,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 75,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $252.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31.
Institutional Trading of Theseus Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRX. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $11,311,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,657,000. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,751,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,191,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,170,000.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
Featured Articles
