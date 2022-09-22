Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRXGet Rating) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 18,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 75,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $252.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRX. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $11,311,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,657,000. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,751,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,191,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,170,000.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

