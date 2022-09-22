TheStreet Lowers EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EVTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.20.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,844,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in EVERTEC by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.