Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.71.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,697,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 27.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,051,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $108.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 111.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $123.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.51%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

