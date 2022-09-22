Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.01

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.01 and traded as high as $36.53. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 12,063 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $538,000.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

