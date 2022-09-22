Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.01

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.01 and traded as high as $36.53. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 12,063 shares changing hands.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
