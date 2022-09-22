Traders Buy High Volume of Summit Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,175 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 834% compared to the typical daily volume of 447 call options.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SMMT opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a negative net margin of 879.62%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Summit Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 94,849,203 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,003,726.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,532,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,656,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 80.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Stories

