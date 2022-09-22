Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,816 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 268% compared to the typical daily volume of 766 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SESN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of Sesen Bio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 226.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 83,535 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 506.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 168,619 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $2,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 34.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 156,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Trading Down 32.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $89.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.62. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

