Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

About Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

