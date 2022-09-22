Traders Purchase High Volume of Seagen Call Options (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 12,777 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 287% compared to the average volume of 3,303 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $141.55 on Thursday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.94 and its 200 day moving average is $152.75.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Seagen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Seagen by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.36.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
