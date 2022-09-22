Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 65 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.3% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.78.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $237.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.27. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

