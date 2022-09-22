Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,252,000 after purchasing an additional 702,716 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $4,106,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.64.

Insider Activity

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTB stock opened at $185.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $134.67 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

