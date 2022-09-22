Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $46.60 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

