Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $213.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $213.66 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

