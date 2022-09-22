Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $69.06 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

