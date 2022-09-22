Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT opened at $71.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

