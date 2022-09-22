Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,020 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $981,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

SUSL stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.48. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $63.72 and a 1-year high of $85.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.