Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 195 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $695.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $706.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $672.84. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.